  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers boss Gerrard: 'We'll suffer and then we'll bounce back'

STV

Gerrard says his players gave him everything despite their League Cup final defeat.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his players suffer the agony of a 1-0 League Cup final defeat to Celtic and vowed that the team will bounce back.

A Christopher Jullien goal was the difference between the sides though Rangers had the vast majority of chances and were playing against ten men for much of the second half following Jeremie Frimpong's red card.

Gerrard admitted that there was a "raw" feeling after the loss but said that his team had delivered the performance he had asked of them.

With a crucial Europa League match against young Boys on Thursday, the players need to be resilient and Gerrard said it was his job to make sure there was no lasting effect from their Hampden disappointment.

"We've got a huge game on Thursday and there's no better game to bounce back," he said. "I'll stay with these players. On the evidence of what I've seen today, performance-wise, I'm staying right behind them. 

"We might have to suffer a little bit, of course. We have to soak it up, remember it and be ready to go and give ourselves another opportunity and that type of performance will get us where we want to get to. 

"I've got a big job to pick them all up because it's a tough one. It's raw right now but this is football at the top. We'll suffer and then we'll bounce back."

Gerrard expressed his disappointment that Jullien's goal had stood after Celtic players appeared to be in an offside position but he insisted he wasn't looking for excuses for defeat. The Englishman said that he had been impressed by his side's display and regretted that the decisive moments had gone in Celtic's favour.

"I thought we were outstanding in terms of our performance," he said. "Everything we asked of the players today, in terms of how we approach it and what we wanted from them to a man I can't be much prouder of them. 

"But finals are normally decided on big moments and the big moments haven't gone in our favour today. 

"We conceded from a set-piece which we shouldn't have given away and had to defend it better. There were three Celtic players standing in offside positions but unfortunately we play in a country where there is no VAR. 

"The penalty's a big moment. If you execute there and then, it puts you in a much stronger position. Unfortunately we haven't taken our chance in that big moment."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.