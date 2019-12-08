Celtic's Frimpong: I was panicking after Hampden red card

The defender was relieved his dismissal in the League Cup final didn't cost the team.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6114092128001-jeremie-frimpong.jpg" />

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has revealed his relief that the team held on with ten men to lift the League Cup after he was sent off during the 1-0 win over Rangers.

The defending champions had just taken the lead when Frimpong fouled Alfredo Morelos in the box and was shown a red card by referee Willie Collum.

As the teenage defender headed to the changing rooms, Morelos saw his penalty saved by Fraser forster but Frimpong admitted he watched the remainder of the game worried his mistake woudl cost the team victory.

"Oh my days," he said. "When you get sent off like that, I was inside panicking.

"It was the worst feeling ever.

"Every time Rangers got the ball I was just panicking.

"The time was going so slow but the team held it through and I am buzzing obviously."

Frimpong said that Forster, who made a succession of saves to defy Rangers, was "unstoppable" and explained his intention was just to distract Morelos rather than give away a spot kick.

"Chris Jullien went to clear it, it ricocheted off someone and Morelos was through on goal," he explained. "Obviously my natural instincts was to put him off a little bit because he was through on goal, all he had to do was a tap in.

"Fraser is unstoppable. I love him. He saved me."