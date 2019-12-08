Forster: Moments like this are why I returned to Celtic

The Celtic goalkeeper played a starring role as his side won the League Cup final.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6114091946001-fraser-forster.jpg" />

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster took the plaudits for saving his side at Hampden and then admitted the big occasion was part of the reason he returned to the club.

Forster made his name in Glasgow before a multi-million pound move to Southampton but signed for Celtic again on loan in the summer.

He took centre stage in the 1-0 cup final win over Rangers with a penalty save from Alfredo Morelos and a series of impressive saves that played a huge part in his side's victory.

"It's nice to make saves as a keeper," Forster said. "Even more so when it's a cup final.

"These are the games I came back for, the games I've missed playing in.

"I'm very privileged to be playing for this club and to be given the opportunity to play in games like that. It's been a fantastic day."

Forster said that it made no difference to his preparations when Morelos stepped up to take his side's penalty at 1-0, rather than Rangers' regular spot-kick taker James Tavernier.

"Nothing changes when someone else takes it," he said. "You just go with instinct and take it from there."

Reflecting on the match, where Celtic were outplayed by their rivals for long stretches even before Jeremie Frimpong was sent off, the goalkeeper said there was pride to be taken in defensive solidity.

"There was so long left in the game to play with 10 men," he said. "We had to keep going until the end.

"It is a different kind of performance than we are used to but we showed we can do that side of the game as well.

"It is another special day for my collection. I've had some special days and I am just buzzing I did my bit for the team.

"They were fantastic in front of me and when we went down to 10 men we defended really well.

"It was probably the worst we have played all season but I am delighted to win, that's all that matters in a cup final.

"Obviously you want to play better but winning is the main thing."