Barnsley vow to 'defend rights' after Stendel joins Hearts

English Championship side said 'no settlement' had been reached with Hearts over the German.

Daniel Stendel: Was named Hearts boss on Saturday. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Barnsley have vowed to "defend their rights" after former head coach Daniel Stendel took charge at Hearts.

The German replaced Craig Levein at Tynecastle on Saturday, but despite sacking the 45-year-old earlier this season, Barnsley believe they are entitled to compensation.

They said no settlement had been reached with Hearts for the "services of Mr Stendel", who they claimed was sacked partly for holding talks with a rival English Championship club.

Barnsley said in a statement: "After two months of unproductive discussions (and the subsequent public announcement by Heart of Midlothian that he has joined them as their new manager), the club cannot wait any longer in speaking to its fans.

"More recently we have attempted negotiations of a settlement with Heart of Midlothian Football Club for the services of Mr Stendel, Chris Stern, and Dale Tonge to no avail.

"The club will continue to vigorously defend its rights against all parties involved in tampering of club staff so the club recovers all damages incurred. All recovered damages will be reinvested in our squad."

Hearts have been contacted for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.