Lennon: Celtic players cried tears of relief after cup win

The Celtic manager says some of his players were in tears following the win over Rangers.

Lennon: Celebrating League Cup win at Hampden. SNS

Neil Lennon says some of his Celtic players were left crying tears of relief after they secured their tenth consecutive domestic trophy in a row with a 1-0 League Cup final victory over Rangers.

The manager, who has now won every major honour in Scotland as both a player and a manager since first signing for the Hoops in 2001, says the weight of expectation on the squad may have contributed to a below-par performance.

He said: "I think when we analyse it we will look at the weight of expectation on them, some of them were in tears after the game with relief I think more than anything else, and emotion. But I also think that you have to go through maybe a bad performance and overcome it like they did do and come out the other side of it and I think psychologically going forward it will be huge for them, absolutely huge.

Celebrations: Celtic savour cup win. SNS

Celtic secured the historic feat, and stay on course for a first ever quadruple treble, thanks to Christopher Jullien's second-half winner, but only after Rangers, who dominated much of the game, missed a host of chances to put them 1-0.

Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos also had a penalty saved from Fraser Forster as Gerrard's men chased an equaliser.

But the performance was of no great concern to Lennon who says getting your hands on the trophy is all the matters in the Hampden showpiece.

He said: "I said before the game that cup finals you have to take in isolation, form goes out the window and everything else, so we have done it, we have won it, however unsatisfactory the performance was or not the important thing was to win it.

"Now we have done that we have to move on. I am not going to dwell on the performance of speak negatively about my players as they are human beings you know? And they are not going to play magnificently well every time they step out there onto different circumstances and different pressures.

"For the last few months they have been playing football of the highest calibre, maybe they didn't reach those heights yesterday but we still came away with the win."

For keeps: Lennon keen to extend Forsters return.

No matter how much they tried the Ibrox side couldn't get the ball past man of the match Fraser Forser, who pulled of a string of top saves from Ryan Jack and Morelos.

Lennon believes the on-loan Southampton goalkeeper is one of the best in the business on current form and would be keen to bring him back for next season if a deal can be done.

He said: "We'd love to (extend Forster's stay), but one he is not our player, then there is the affordability and we would have to see what he wanted to do.

"The way he is playing at the minute I think he one of the best goalkeepers around but I have said that ad nauseam and his performance came as no surprise to me as I have seen him do many times before."

