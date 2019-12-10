Davis, Defoe and McGregor agree to extend stay at Rangers

The trio are all poised to sign new deals and remain with Steven Gerrard's side.

Jermain Defoe is set to sign a pre-contract deal at Ibrox. SNS Group

A trio of Rangers players are set to follow Steven Gerrard by signing new contracts with the club this week, STV has learned.

Steven Davis, Jermain Defoe and Allan McGregor have been in discussions over extending their stay at Ibrox and all three are set to be confirmed on new deals in the coming days.

Davis - who missed the League Cup final defeat to Celtic due to injury - rejoined the club in January, initially on a six-month loan deal from Southampton summer before making the move permanent.

The Northern Irishman's existing contract is due to expire next summer. The midfielder has impressed under Gerrard and has arguably been one of Rangers' best performers this season.

Defoe made the move from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal in January. With the former England striker now in the last six months of his contract, Rangers have made an offer for him to sign permanently in the summer and STV understands the 37-year-old will sign a new one year contract on a Bosman deal. There had been suggestions the striker would agree a player/coach role, but this is not the case.

Allan McGregor has also earned a new contract. We've learned the goalkeeper has triggered an extension based on the number of first team games he's made since rejoining Rangers in the summer of 2018.

STV revealed last week that Steven Gerrrad has agreed terms to a new contract, which will commit him to the club until the summer of 2024. Rangers have rewarded the 39- year-old after guiding the club to the Europa League group stage for two successive seasons and becoming genuine title challengers to Celtic.