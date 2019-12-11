Gerrard: Belief in players made me happy to agree new deal 

The Rangers manager explained why he found agreeing a contract extension an easy decision.

Steven Gerrard has said he was happy to agree a contract extension at Rangers and believes the team is progressing and close to enjoying trophy success.

As STV revealed last week, the Rangers manager has agreed to extend his stay at Ibrox. The former Liverpool captain said the question was easy to answer and that he retains a desire to take the club to the top.

"The club approached me a week to ten days ago about a new deal," said Gerrard.

"It was a pretty simple decision. I want to stay around. I'm happy here.

"I'm as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was. Talks have been pretty straightforward and positive.

"When it's signed and announced, you'll have to wait and see. I don't want any focus on myself or these players before tomorrow's game with Young Boys.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to manage and lead this football club.

"I've enjoyed my time here. I think we're going in the right direction. If you're happy then why not, that's my motto.

"I believe in these players, I believe in the club and the direction it's going. On the evidence of the weekend, I believe if we keep doing the right things and work hard, our day will come and I want to be here for that."

Gerrard also spoke about new deals for experienced players Allan McGregor and Steven Davis as well as the club's move to agree a Bosman deal for Jermain Defoe, who has been at the club on loan from Bournemouth.

"Alan McGregor and Steven Davis' deals are imminent," he said. "They are very close and will probably be announced after tomorrow's game. They're all agreed.

"They are two players I want around on a year extension on top of this year.

"Jermain's is a bit different because he's obviously Bournemouth's player until the end of the year. But it's a similar situation in that we want him to stay around."

Gerrard's immediate task is to lift his players from their League Cup final defeat to Celtic as they aim to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Swiss side Young Boys are in Glasgow for the final group game on Thursday and the manager said it was the perfect opportunity to "change the mood" after the disappointment at Hampden.

"At a club like Rangers you've got to take the rough with the smooth," he said. "What we're trying to create in the dressing room is a humble squad, so if we experience a real big high you can enjoy that, but you want to get them refocused as quick as you can because the next challenge comes fast.

"It's the same with a disappointment. Yes, you need to heal in your own time and your own way but the good thing about this game is that you get a chance to change the mood around the club.

"The players are aware of that. I think they've reacted well to the weekend and we're ready to go.

"We've had two good sessions to prepare and we've worked ever so hard since the middle of July so it's important the players go and try and grasp that."

