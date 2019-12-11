Bolingoli: 'Celtic have plenty to play for against Cluj'

The Celtic left-back says they are out for a win despite qualification already guaranteed.

Bolingoli: In Romania for a win.

Boli Bolingoli insists a much-changed Celtic squad have travelled to Romania with a winning mentality even though their Europa League game against Cluj on Thursday night is all but meaningless for the Hoops.

The Scottish champions have already won Group E and booked their place in the last-32 of the competition.

Skipper Scott Brown is suspended and right-back Jeremie Frimpong is not registered for European football but boss Neil Lennon has also left Fraser Forster, Callum McGregor, Odsonne Edouard, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie back in Glasgow.

There could be debuts for 18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson and 19-year-old utility player Grant Savoury and a first European appearance for 16-year-old attacker Karamoko Dembele.

However, with four wins and a draw in five Group E fixtures, Bolingoli wants to finish the section on a high against a side who need only a point to clinch second place.

The 24-year-old Belgian full-back, whose last game was against Hibernian at the start of November, said: "Every game is important for us. Even though we have already qualified for the next round, tomorrow is important to win.

"We came here to win and we're going to do everything to do that.

"I'm looking forward to it because I've been injured for a few weeks.

"We've done very well in this campaign and this will be an important game for us to finish 2019 and the Europa League group stages well, with a win.

"We have a big squad with a lot of quality players. It's important and good for the others to get their chances.

"The players who have played a lot of games can get a rest and the players who have shown their qualities will have a chance to get minutes."

