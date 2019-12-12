Sean Clare: Hearts have the players to succeed under Stendel

Midfielder sure existing squad is good enough to implent German's 'high intensity' plan.

Gifts: Sean Clare at the Hearts squad's annual Christmas visit to Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children SNS Group

Hearts have the squad to implement Daniel Stendel's "high intensity" game plans, according to midfielder Sean Clare.

Clare said Stendel's methods are starting to sink in on the training field and admitted the squad has to adapt quickly to the German manager's philosophy.

Stendel began work with the team on Tuesday and will lead Hearts into his first match in charge at Tynecastle against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Clare said: "It has been good training sessions, intense training sessions. He's been really trying to implement his style of play on to us.

"Every day we have got better at it so it will be a process but we have got the players to achieve it quickly and really do well.

"It is very high intensity - lose the ball, win it back, move it forward - but it is something that we have done before so it's not completely alien to us.

"I think we have got the players to do it. We have done it a lot at Tynecastle, it is just a matter of doing it now wherever we play, home and away, and perfecting that system."

Asked if he thought he personally was suited to Stendel counter-press plan, the 23-year-old said: "Yeah I think so - obviously I've got to work on it as all the players have.

"It is a little bit new but I like to think I'm a high intensity player, I like going forward and that is what [Stendel] is all about.

"Hopefully I can do well and improve under it."

Hearts sit joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership on points, with only goal difference sparing them from a spot in the relegation places.

Craig Levein was sacked on October 31 after guiding them to just one league victory in 11 matches and Clare admitted he believed the change of manager was necessary.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player said: "I think it was time for a change in general, for the players, and then I think the fans as well wanted a change.

"We need to think positively now, I think we've got the players to really fire up the table and if we can get everyone on board- the staff, the fans and us the players doing well - then I think we will be fine.

"We have let [the fans] down a bit this season but we are going to go out there and give it our all with this new system and hopefully we can do well."