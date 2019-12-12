  • STV
  • MySTV

Sean Clare: Hearts have the players to succeed under Stendel

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Midfielder sure existing squad is good enough to implent German's 'high intensity' plan.

Gifts: Sean Clare at the Hearts squad's annual Christmas visit to Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children
Gifts: Sean Clare at the Hearts squad's annual Christmas visit to Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children SNS Group

Hearts have the squad to implement Daniel Stendel's "high intensity" game plans, according to midfielder Sean Clare.

Clare said Stendel's methods are starting to sink in on the training field and admitted the squad has to adapt quickly to the German manager's philosophy.

Stendel began work with the team on Tuesday and will lead Hearts into his first match in charge at Tynecastle against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Clare said: "It has been good training sessions, intense training sessions. He's been really trying to implement his style of play on to us.

"Every day we have got better at it so it will be a process but we have got the players to achieve it quickly and really do well.

"It is very high intensity - lose the ball, win it back, move it forward - but it is something that we have done before so it's not completely alien to us.

"I think we have got the players to do it. We have done it a lot at Tynecastle, it is just a matter of doing it now wherever we play, home and away, and perfecting that system."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1443041-stendel-feeling-of-instant-trust-drew-me-to-hearts-job/ | default

Asked if he thought he personally was suited to Stendel counter-press plan, the 23-year-old said: "Yeah I think so - obviously I've got to work on it as all the players have.

"It is a little bit new but I like to think I'm a high intensity player, I like going forward and that is what [Stendel] is all about.

"Hopefully I can do well and improve under it."

Hearts sit joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership on points, with only goal difference sparing them from a spot in the relegation places.

Craig Levein was sacked on October 31 after guiding them to just one league victory in 11 matches and Clare admitted he believed the change of manager was necessary.

The former Sheffield Wednesday player said: "I think it was time for a change in general, for the players, and then I think the fans as well wanted a change.

"We need to think positively now, I think we've got the players to really fire up the table and if we can get everyone on board- the staff, the fans and us the players doing well - then I think we will be fine.

"We have let [the fans] down a bit this season but we are going to go out there and give it our all with this new system and hopefully we can do well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.