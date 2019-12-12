Lennon rings changes for Celtic's final group game

Celtic face CFR Cluj with their Europa League group already wrapped up.

Olivier Ntcham captains Celtic in Romania. SNS Group

Celtic will field a much-changed team against CFR Cluj in their final Europa League group stage game.

The Scottish champions have already ensured that they will finish top of the group and be seeded for the last 32, allowing manager Neil Lennon to rest a number of players for the match in Romania.

Academy player Scott Robertson makes his debut, while Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair return to the starting line-up.

Craig Gordon is in goal behind a back line of Boli Bolingoli, Christopher Jullien, Nir Bitton and Moritz Bauer.

Robertson plays alongside Olivier Ntcham in the centre of the park, with Sinclair, Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston playing behind Griffiths.

Connor Hazard, Greg Taylor, Vakoun Bayo, Kristoffer Ajer, James Forrest, Grant Savoury and Karamoko Dembele are all on the bench.