Katic replaces Helander for Rangers clash with Young Boys

Nikola Katic starts for Rangers SNS Group

Steven Gerrard has made just one change to his Rangers team for the Europa League match against Young Boys.

Nikola Katic replaces the injured Filip Helander for the game that could see Rangers qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

The Ibrox side are currently top of Group G but only three points separate them from bottom side Feyenoord so a good result is needed to ensure progress.

Gerrard has kept faith with the players who lost to Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday, with the only change being forced.

Allan McGregor is in goal with Ranegrs fielding a four-man defence of Borna Barisic, Katic, Connor Goldson and captain James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo are in midfield with Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent playing in support of striker Alfredo Morelos.

Wes Foderingham, Jon Flanagan, Andy Halliday, Brandon Barker, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe are on the bench.