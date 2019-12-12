Celtic lose 2-0 to CFR Cluj in Europa League group stage

Neil Lennon's side top their group despite the loss in Romania.

Celtic lost their final group stage match. SNS Group

Celtic have lost 2-0 to CFR Cluj in the final match of the Europa League group stage.

Neil Lennon's side had already sealed qualification for the knockout stages and were assured of topping the group before the match in Romania, prompting the manager to make wholesale changes to his side.

Teenage midfielder Scott Robertson was given his debut, while Karamoko Dembele was introduced from the bench but the experimental side could not keep out a Cluj side who qualified for the next round against the odds.

After a goalless first half, Cluj took the lead just three minutes after the restart. Defender Andrei Burca slipped away from marker Boli Bolingoli to head past Craig Gordon.

The Romanian side doubled their lead on 70 minutes when Ciprian Deac cut back for Damjan Djokovic to lash a shot into the net.

Celtic will be seeded in the draw for the round of 32, which takes place on Monday.