Rangers reach Europa League knockouts after draw with Young Boys

Rangers are through to the last 32 of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 with Young Boys at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's side go into the knockout stages after finishing second in their group against the odds.

All four Group G teams had a chance of qualification going into the final games, meaning a nervy night was ahead for each side.

Gerrard kept faith with the players who had narrowly lost to Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, with Nikola Katic replacing the injured Filip Helander in the only change.

Rangers started brightly and got the goal they wanted after half an hour. A mi-up in the Young Boys defence saw Alfredo Morelos nick in and he strode forward to coolly finish.

The hosts pushed to add to their lead but were unable to make further inroads. With the clock ticking down, Ranegrs were set to top the group but the 89th minute saw Borna Barisic knock the ball over his own line to hand Young Boys a point.

In injury time, Ryan Jack saw red for Rangers. With ten men, the Ibrox side held on to secure a point and continue their progress in the competition with a place in Monday's draw.