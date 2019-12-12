  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon satisfied despite seeing Celtic lose in Romania

STV

A much-changed Celtic side lost 2-0 but had already won their group.

Lennon's side had already topped their Europa League group.
Lennon's side had already topped their Europa League group. SNS Group

Neil Lennon insists he got exactly what he wanted from his makeshift Celtic team despite the Hoops suffering the first defeat of their successful Europa League group campaign with a 2-0 loss against Cluj.

The Scottish champions had already won Group E to secure a last-32 spot before the final fixture in Romania and Lennon made nine changes to the side which beat Rangers 1-0 in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Lennon left a clutch of key players in Glasgow with 18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson making his debut. But after four wins and a draw in the section, the visitors went down to second-half goals from defender Andrei Burca and midfielder Damjan Djokovic to secure second spot for Dan Petrescu's side.

Lennon said: "Obviously I'm disappointed to lose the game but in the main very pleased with what I got out of the game.

"I'm happy to have used the squad tonight because we have so many important domestic games coming up.

"Some players needed the games and needed the 90 minutes. Scott Robertson made his debut and had a terrific debut. For such a young player he showed such maturity and composure.

"My only criticism is I thought we were very passive at the start of the second half and I'm disappointed to lose a goal from a set play.

"But overall we've had an amazing campaign. The campaign wasn't about tonight. The campaign for us was done and dusted and we've already won a trophy so I didn't want to risk injury.

"I wanted to give others some experience and game time and they'll need that for the games coming up.

"I thought (Olivier) Ntcham was unbelievable, to give him the captaincy and to take on the responsibility the way he did.

"I thought he was top class. I was pleased for Craig Gordon as well, he made some important saves."

Celtic's 16-year-old attacker Karamoko Dembele replaced Mikey Johnston in the second half to become the youngest ever player for the club in a European competition.

Lennon said: "That wasn't at the forefront of my mind. We think very highly of him. I wanted to give him some experience. I want to keep him around the squad because he's a real talent."

Academy graduate Robertson claimed his debut was "a dream come true for me and my family."

He added: "It was brilliant for me. I was taken aback on Wednesday when I knew I was starting. I was a wee bit nervous but mostly it was excitement through the day.

"I thought I was okay. I started the game quite well. It took a while for my second wind to kick in but I thought I grew into the game very well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.