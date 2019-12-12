Gerrard: Qualification is a fantastic achievement by Rangers 

The Rangers boss says his team qualified when many had written off their chances.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes his side were written off at the start of the Europa league and have upset the odds to reach the last 32 of the competition.

A 1-1 draw with Young Boys sealed second place in the group and a place in Monday's knockout stage draw, qualifying ahead of the Swiss side and Feyenoord.

Porto topped the group after a win in their final group game and Gerrard said that the quality in their group showed the scale of their achievement.

"No-one gave us a chance," he said. "I sat in the canteen with the players and squad when the draw was made.

"Porto came out. A Champions League team. They'll beat Rangers.

"Feyenoord came out, people said what a group this is. No chance for Rangers.

"Young Boys, maybe. But I knew how good they were.

"That was a tough group. For the players to get out in any shape or form is a magnificent achievement."

Rangers will be unseeded in Monday's draw and could face Arsenal or Manchester United in the next round.

Gerrard wouldn't be drawn on favoured opposition but vowed his team would give their best and would had earned some respect already.

"It's going to be very nice to see Rangers in the draw, among some elite teams around Europe," he said. "It was an aim and target when I came through the door, get respect back in European competitions.

"Fans live for this. Getting through gives the club a bit of kudos, for sure."

The manager also had words of praise for goalscorer Alfredo Morelos, who bounced back from the disappointment of missing a penalty and failing to convert several chances in the League Cup final last week.

"I'm not surprised," he said. "People asked me about Alfredo yesterday, how he would be affected.

"Alfredo is Alfredo. He's a born goalscorer. He's a human being, some days he won't be able to be the hero.

"But he's got to be up there as player of the tournament so far. He's scored big goals against top opposition.

"I had no doubt he was going to bounce back. That's what I see in him.

"If he gets praise, he's right back on to perform. If he gets criticism, he tends to put it behind him and do his best for the team."