Rangers confirm Steven Gerrard's new contract at Ibrox

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Jack Thomson

Rangers have confirmed manager Steven Gerrard has agreed a new contract, committing himself to the club until 2024.

As previously revealed by STV News, Gerrard has signed a two-year extension at Ibrox, with the club's announcement made ahead of Sunday's trip to Motherwell.

It comes as Rangers progressed through to the last 32 of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 with Young Boys on Thursday night.

Gerrard, who has been at the club for 18 months, said: "I'm delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club.

"When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I'm very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

"I'd like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last."

Gerrard's backroom staff Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Colin Stewart, Jordan Milsom, Mark Waller, Scott Mason and Graeme Stevenson have also renewed their contracts.

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: "Since I joined the club, I have thoroughly enjoyed the working relationship with Steven and the rest of his team.

"I am pleased that we were able to make swift progress on the contract discussions, which demonstrate how committed to Rangers everyone here is.

"The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Steven and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this club successful is evident both on and off the pitch and I look forward to continuing on that path together as we all continue to drive the club forward on all fronts."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.