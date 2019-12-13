Andy Kirk to work with Stendel as Hearts boss shapes his staff

Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly and Liam Fox assigned to new roles under the new manager.

Coaches: Daniel Stendel and Andy Kirk at Hearts training base. SNS Group

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has revealed Craig Levein's backroom staff will not be part of his coaching team.

Austin MacPhee, assistant manager to Levein and the club's interim boss before Stendel's appointment, plus first team coaches Jon Daly and Liam Fox, will be moved to new roles.

Stendel will be assisted by Hearts Reserves boss Andy Kirk for the vists of St Johnstone on Saturday.

Stendel said: "I've worked the last few days with Andy and I think that can be very good for the future.

"I've been asked a lot about what I like in my assistant coaches and we have some of the same ideas and at the moment he is the one and only who I trust on the bench.

"The last three assistant coaches have different tasks in the future."

The new Tynecastle boss is hopeful of being joined by his Barnsley coaching team of Christopher Stern and Dale Tonge in the future.

The 45-year-old took just his fourth training session on Friday ahead of his debut match in charge and said he had nothing but positive reaction from the squad, which is languishing level on points at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Known for a high intensity 'counter-pressing' philosophy, Stendel said he was taking time to fully implement the style on the team.

He said: "My football is not any more special than football from other managers - it is only what I prefer.

"My first impressions are that [the players] want to learn, they are open to new things and that's the biggest thing for me - that we have players who want to improve.

"The mentality in training is good. We tried to keep the main things in training the same because in four days you cannot change it all.

"I have a good feeling."

His predecessor remains in employment at Hearts, working in the background mainly focused on academy matters and future planning before his contract expires in May.

That has been met with surprise in some quarters but Stendel insisted Levein has had no impact on his job.

He said: "Sometimes we talk. He's worked a long time for this club and he wants to help us improve as a club.

"The feeling I have is that he wants to help me when I need help and that that is a good situation for me."

Asked whether he would approach Levein for advice Stendel said: "No. In four days I have had a lot to do and most of the time I have been here at the training centre.

"After training I stay behind talking with Andy [Kirk] with [Paul Gallagher] and with the analysts discussing what we can do and what we can change.

"Right now it is more important that I know the players better and when I have more time in January then maybe we will have more time to talk about things.

"Really, I haven't thought for two seconds about this. I just work."