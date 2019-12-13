McAllister: Trophies will be measure of success for Gerrard

After signing contract extensions at Ibrox, the coaching team are working to earn silverware.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6115594847001-gary-mcallister.jpg" />

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister believes Steven Gerrard has already shown his ability in stepping up as a manager but that his success will be judged on the trophies he wins.

Gerrard and McAllister have signed contract extensions to 2024 after bringing about improvement in Rangers' performances since arriving in the summer of 2018.

That progress was underlined by Rangers qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday night after reaching the group stage for the second season in a row.

McAllister said that the team was moving forward but that he knew that the only real measure of success would be winning trophies.

"How far away is real success? I'd love to give you a good answer on that," he said. "What I can assure you is we're just working as hard as we can every day to get to that point because nothing has been achieved yet.

"There has been progress but ultimately a club like this is gauged on winning trophies and that is the target."

Reflecting on the new deals at Ibrox, the former Liverpool midfielder said that he had seen a change in Gerrard as he had settled into his new role.

"Steven's definitely grown into the job," McAllister said. "He's come into a club with high expectations but he's lived with that his entire career, so I knew that was something he'd cope with.

"But it's still new to him. As a back-room team of five or six plus all the physio staff, I think it's moving on pretty well. Progress has been seen.

"I see two different people now. I knew Steven Gerrard the player as a team-mate. Now I see Steven Gerrard the manager and those two never cross over. That's something he's aware of.

"He knows he cannot rely on an amazing playing career. He's gone into a different field but has thrown himself right into it.

"He's very, very enthusiastic along with the rest of us."