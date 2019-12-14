Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs contract extension

The veteran goalkeeper has extended his stay at Ibrox until 2021.

Allan McGregor: New contract for 37-year-old. SNS

Rangers have announced that goalkeeper Allan McGregor has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 37-year-old, now in his second spell with the club, will remain at Ibrox until 2021.

He joins Steven Gerrard in committing his future to the club after the manager also penned a new deal earlier this week.

McGregor said: "You need to have standards here and you need to train how you play. I've been brought up with those standards so to continue doing that is a big thing here because you should be training the way you play."

Fellow veteran Jermain Defoe is also close to extending his stay at the club, as is 34-year-old midfielder Steven Davis.

Defoe, 38, is currently on loan from English Premier League side Bournemouth but is expected to sign a new deal keeping him in Glasgow beyond the end of this season.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter saying: "The Glove Affair Continues Rangers FC is delighted to announce that @therealgreegsy1 has signed a one-year contract extension until 2021."

