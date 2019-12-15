  • STV
  • MySTV

Stendel asks Hearts fans to back team through time of change

STV

The new manager admits his side underperformed in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Daniel Stendel says he needs to build confidence in his squad.
Daniel Stendel says he needs to build confidence in his squad. SNS Group

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has appealed to the club's support to get behind the team while he works to turn around results.

The German took charge of his side for the first time on Saturday but saw Hearts lose 1-0 at home to St Johnstone.

Some fans aired their frustrations as Hearts struggled again and showed why they are level on points with bottom side Hamilton. Stendel accepted that supporters were unhappy but urged them to show patience, starting with Wednesday night's match when champions Celtic are the opposition.

"I am really honest," Stendel said. "I know the situation is not easy but I hoped before the game started that the fans would give the players more chance to change things.

"They tried to start with more confidence and belief but early you had the feeling the fans were not satisfied with the game and the players.

"I am also not satisfied with the game but we can only change things when we work together and we need the support from the stands. We need the fans.

"In this situation we need a little more patience from the stands. This is the one and only thing the people in the stands can give the players at the moment.

"I can only say that every player works hard in training to try to change things and nobody wants to play badly, but the situation is not easy.

"In all our jobs we need confidence to work well, and there is not much here. I hope we get more support on Wednesday and the players can give more back to the fans.

"I hope we have a good relationship in the future and from both sides it wasn't the best."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1443136-andy-kirk-to-work-with-stendel-as-hearts-boss-shapes-his-staff/ | default

Stendel said that there was apparent nervousness in his side's approach and that a calmness and composure was needed if the team were to craft chances.

"We have a lot of work to do," he said. "We all expected more.

"The players want to play better but the feeling is it's very difficult to change it, especially the composure to play and create chances in the final third. We were too nervous, too hectic in some situations and we didn't create enough chances.

"St Johnstone didn't play well but they had three or four big chances and that was so much more than us.

"I didn't expect it to be easy. I hoped it would be easier today but I learn.

"The first thing we tried in the last few days was to change things in the players' minds that we can play so much better. You can see it's not so easy."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was delighted to see his side benefit from his study of Stendel's approach to the game.

"We knew how they were going to play," Wright explained. "I watched some Barnsley games and it was documented how they were going to play and we worked on trying to deal with that, in behind them as early as possible if they are going to press you as high up the pitch.

"We probably didn't do it well enough first half even though Michael should score, and second half the game opened up a bit more and we got more opportunities."

"Callum has a habit now of nicking goals. He probably should have scored the one which led to the corner but he made up for it. It was great movement.

"Again, we knew they were going to be zonal and sometimes when you are zonal there is space to go and attack."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.