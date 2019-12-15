Stendel asks Hearts fans to back team through time of change

The new manager admits his side underperformed in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Daniel Stendel says he needs to build confidence in his squad.

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has appealed to the club's support to get behind the team while he works to turn around results.

The German took charge of his side for the first time on Saturday but saw Hearts lose 1-0 at home to St Johnstone.

Some fans aired their frustrations as Hearts struggled again and showed why they are level on points with bottom side Hamilton. Stendel accepted that supporters were unhappy but urged them to show patience, starting with Wednesday night's match when champions Celtic are the opposition.

"I am really honest," Stendel said. "I know the situation is not easy but I hoped before the game started that the fans would give the players more chance to change things.

"They tried to start with more confidence and belief but early you had the feeling the fans were not satisfied with the game and the players.

"I am also not satisfied with the game but we can only change things when we work together and we need the support from the stands. We need the fans.

"In this situation we need a little more patience from the stands. This is the one and only thing the people in the stands can give the players at the moment.

"I can only say that every player works hard in training to try to change things and nobody wants to play badly, but the situation is not easy.

"In all our jobs we need confidence to work well, and there is not much here. I hope we get more support on Wednesday and the players can give more back to the fans.

"I hope we have a good relationship in the future and from both sides it wasn't the best."

Stendel said that there was apparent nervousness in his side's approach and that a calmness and composure was needed if the team were to craft chances.

"We have a lot of work to do," he said. "We all expected more.

"The players want to play better but the feeling is it's very difficult to change it, especially the composure to play and create chances in the final third. We were too nervous, too hectic in some situations and we didn't create enough chances.

"St Johnstone didn't play well but they had three or four big chances and that was so much more than us.

"I didn't expect it to be easy. I hoped it would be easier today but I learn.

"The first thing we tried in the last few days was to change things in the players' minds that we can play so much better. You can see it's not so easy."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was delighted to see his side benefit from his study of Stendel's approach to the game.

"We knew how they were going to play," Wright explained. "I watched some Barnsley games and it was documented how they were going to play and we worked on trying to deal with that, in behind them as early as possible if they are going to press you as high up the pitch.

"We probably didn't do it well enough first half even though Michael should score, and second half the game opened up a bit more and we got more opportunities."

"Callum has a habit now of nicking goals. He probably should have scored the one which led to the corner but he made up for it. It was great movement.

"Again, we knew they were going to be zonal and sometimes when you are zonal there is space to go and attack."