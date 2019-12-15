McInnes: Aberdeen could have been more convincing in win

The Dons boss said there were plenty of positives in his side's 1-0 win over Accies.

Derek McInnes was satisfied with his team's efforts. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his side could have run up a bigger score against Hamilton but was satisfied with three points and a 1-0 win.

Sam Cosgrove's second half goal separated the sides at Pittodrie but Accies keeper Luke Southwood was kept busy while Dons counterpart Joe Lewis was untroubled.

McInnes said he had to be happy with the outcome after the visitors worked hard to frustrate.

"Firstly, it was good to win the game and take the points," he said. I've looked back at the chances in the first half. We had three or four gilt-edged chances, but their goalkeeper has made good saves, so it's hard for me to be too critical.

"We were up against a team who were spirited and trying to do well for their manager, so we had to break down their resolve. The best way to do that is to take chances, and we didn't do that in the first half.

"We never ever blew Hamilton away, but we still in charge of the game. I'd like to have scored more goals, to make the game more convincing, but there's plenty of positives today."

Hamilton boss Brian Rice saw his side sink to the bottom of the Premiership table but felt his side unfortunate to have taken nothing from recent games.

He said "It's similar to a few games recently - against Rangers and Celtic. We've stayed in the game and kept going to the end, but we just can't get a wee break and it's just the way it's been the last few weeks.

"I feel for the boys in the dressing room. I'm disappointed for the lads. They've given everything they've got and it's fine margins. A goal here and there. There's three games before the winter break and we need to start picking up points."