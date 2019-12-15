  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard feels referee was 'desperate' to show red at Fir Park

STV

The Rangers boss said he was ready to sub Alfredo Morelos before he was sent off.

Gerrard said he felt a red card was likely.
Gerrard said he felt a red card was likely. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has no complaints about Alfredo Morelos' two yellow cards in his side's 2-0 win at Motherwell but he believes referee Don Robertson was keen to send a player off.

Nikola Katic had already put the visitors in front at Fir Park when Morelos scored his 27th goal of the season but the Colombian, already booked for an earlier challenge, was shown yellow and then red for gesturing to the Motherwell support while celebrating.

Morelos's disciplinary record had brought the striker criticism last season but Gerrard had been happy to see the player cut out the flashpoints that saw him draw attention from referees previously.

The Rangers boss said it was a setback but was also critical of the match official's approach to the game.

"It's the first setback Alfredo's had after huge, huge improvements so we'll reset that but we certainly have no complaints," he said.

"Unfortunately, the supporters and his team-mates will suffer because he's not available for the next game.

"There had been a bit of a commotion at half-time between both sets of players, although there wasn't much in it.

"However, when I saw the referee book Ryan Jack and Declan Gallagher before the start of the second half (for their part in it), I thought that he was waiting for a moment.

"As I said, we have no complaints about the red card but I felt he was desperate to give out a red card today. I had that feeling from the side, which is unfortunate because our player does get that type of abuse.

"Alfredo was unplayable. It is a setback today, he knows that, we know that. I'm sure he hates getting punished in the pocket so hopefully he will get back on the horse and continue to improve in that area."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1443164-motherwell-manager-to-appear-in-court-over-disturbance/ | default

Gerrard also revealed that he had feared a second yellow card and had been preparing Jermain Defoe to replace Morelos.

He said: "We tried to take him off, for a couple of reasons - because he was already on a yellow but also because we were flashing balls across the six-yard box and I felt that someone with a bit of nous and experience would have had a tap-in today.

"Jermain might have been that person but I couldn't get him on before the red card came out.

"But the result is exactly what I was looking for - a strong, solid away win. We were fantastic defensively and had a good base and structure about us."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said that his side were not affected by the news that he had been arrested following a disturbance in Edinburgh on Friday.

"It had no effect whatsoever," he said. "We were off on Friday but we trained on Saturday and I was there. So not at all.

"I don't think I need to say anything about that at the moment.

"The result is disappointing as we knew we needed 11 players to be at the top of their game and we had five or six below par.

"In saying that, we should have been 1-1 if not for an incredible save from Allan McGregor.

"We were on top at that stage but when you get denied from a yard out by a save of that quality, you do tend to think it's not going to be your day."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.