Celtic to face FC Copenhagen in Europa League last 32

Neil Lennon's side will make a trip to Denmark in February.

Celtic have learned the identity of their last 32 opponents. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn to face FC Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Scottish champions learned their fate at Monday's knockout stage draw, where they were seeded after winning their group.

Celtic dropped into the competition after being knocked out of the Champions League but cruised through their play-off tie against AIK before topping their group, finishing ahead of Lazio, CFR Cluj and Rennes.

Copenhagen also failed to negotiate the Champions League qualifiers, being eliminated by Red Star Belgrade, but finished second in their Europa League group behind Malmo but knocking out Dynamo Kiev and Lugano.

Celtic will be away from home in the first leg, playing in Denmark on February 20, with the return match at Celtic Park a week later.