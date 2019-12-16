Rangers drawn against Braga in Europa League knockout stage

Steven Gerrard's side will travel to Portugal in February for the last 32 tie.

Rangers have learned the identity of their last 32 opponents. SNS Group

Rangers will face Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League after the sides were paired in Monday's draw.

Steven Gerrard's side reached the knockout round by coming through every qualifying round and then finishing second in their group, behind Porto but ahead of Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Their reward is a tie against Braga, currently ninth in the Portuguese league. Ricardo Sa Pinto's side finished top of their group, ahead of Wolves, Slovan Bratislava and Besiktas.

Rangers will be at home in the first leg of the tie, playing at Ibrox on February 20, with the return match in Portugal on Wednesday, February 26.