Nir Bitton signs new long-term deal with Celtic

The versatile Israeli international was nearing the end of his existing contract.

Bitton has won six league titles in his time at Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have announced that Nir Bitton has signed a new contract with the club, which will see him remain in Glasgow until the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old was in the last six months of his existing deal and could have left under freedom of contract at the end of the season but the club have moved to ensure that he remains as part of Neil Lennon's squad.

Bitton was signed as a midfielder when he moved from FC Ashdod six years ago but has been regularly used as a central defender in recent seasons.

The Israeli international spent almost all of 2018 sidelined with a serious knee injury by made his return in January and this season he has made 21 appearances in all competitions.