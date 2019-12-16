Stewart: Rangers can beat Braga to progress in Europe

The Ibrox forward is delighted with his side's Europa League round of 32 draw.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6116192524001-greg-stewart.jpg" />

Rangers forward Greg Stewart is relishing the prospect of facing Braga in the Europa League and believes his side can reach the next round of the competition.

The Ibrox club learned their fate at Monday's Round of 32 draw and avoided some of the more illustrious names in the pot, such as Manchester United and Arsenal.

Stewart said the team had shown a good level of performance in continental competition and could go into the tie with confidence.

"I think it's an excellent draw for us," he said. "Every game is going to be difficult, you look at the big English teams as well and we thought we might get drawn against one of them.

"It's a game we feel we can definitely win over two legs.

"In Europe, I think our performances have been top drawer. We were unlucky not to win the group and we're kinda kicking ourselves a little bit.

"But the bigger picture is that at the start of the group the big objective was to get through.

"Now we've got Braga in the draw but we've played against what's probably a Champions League Portuguese team in Porto so we'll be feeling confident with that draw."

The forward also shared his thoughts on Alfredo Morelos' red card against Motherwell.

The Colombian was sent off when he picked up a second yellow after gesturing to the home fans during his goal celebrations and Stewart believes his teammate will regret his actions.

"I think Alfredo will be a wee bit disappointed with himself that he's not run to the Rangers fans but your emotions are high," he said. "He's done what he does best, scoring goals, and then done what he did and that's a yellow card. We just need to move forward.

"Compared to last season [his conduct] is a lot better. That's his first sending off. I'm sure he'll be disappointed himself but we're all disappointed because he's scoring lots of goals for us.

"I'm sure he'll learn from that."