Lennon believes Copenhagen break could work in Celtic's favour

The Celtic boss is happy to have avoided some of the bigger names in the Europa League.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6116218944001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has said that he is content with his side's Europa League draw and believes they could benefit from Copenhagen's winter break.

The Scottish champions were paired with Danish opposition at Monday's last 32 draw, with the sides set to meet in late February.

Copenhagen play their last competitive game of 2019 tonight and aren't back in action until just days before the first leg of their tie against Celtic. Lennon said that could be an advantage for Celtic.

"I think it's a good draw," Lennon said. "I think when you consider we've avoided the Champions League teams dropping down into the Europa League and maybe some perceived bigger clubs.

"I think it's still a team with great European pedigree over the years, whether it be Champions League or Europa League.

"I think they did very well to come out of the group. We know they've got a break now and that may work in our favour when the fixtures come round in February."

Lennon was reluctant to look too far ahead but said it was everyone's ambition to go as far as they could in the competition.

"I don't know," he said. "It's difficult to say and I don't like making predictions.

"We don't play until February 20 and that's a couple of months away, a lifetime in football.

"We'll see how we're looking and how strong we are. We may look to bring in one or two players to strengthen what we have in January.

"We're looking forward to it but it's still a long way off."