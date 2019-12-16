Celtic fined by UEFA over flares during Lazio match

The Scottish champions have been punished by the governing body for fans' behaviour.

Celtic have been punished again by UEFA. SNS Group

Celtic have been fined €16,000 by UEFA over fans' use of "fireworks" during their Europa League match against Lazio in Rome.

Flares were set off in the travelling support at the start of the match, which Celtic won 2-1.

European football's governing body levied the fine on Celtic and also fined Lazio €9,250 for the use of fireworks and the throwing of objects.

It is the fourth time Celtic have been called to account by UEFA over supporter conduct this season.

The club were fined €15,000 over chants and banners flown during the home match against Lazio in Glasgow.

They also received a similar fine after flares were set off during their home win over Romanian side FC Cluj.