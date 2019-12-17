Kilmarnock sack Alessio after less than six months in charge

The Italian has been relieved of his duties at Rugby Park.

Alessio was appointed as successor to Steve Clarke. SNS

Kilmarnock have announced that they have sacked Angelo Alessio from his position as manager.

A Kilmarnock statement said: "The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can today announce that Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as manager.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future.

"Alex Dyer will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis.

"We will provide a further update for supporters in due course."

Alessio, who was previously an assistant to Antonio Conte with Juventus, Italy and Chelsea, was appointed as successor to Steve Clarke in June.

The Italian made the worst possible start when his first matches in charge saw Kilmarnock dumped out of Europa League qualifying by part-time side Connah's Quay Nomads.

Results improved after that shaky beginning but the side failed to find the level of consistency they enjoyed under Clarke.

Three defeats in three matches in December saw the side fifth in the table ahead of the festive fixtures and the Kilmarnock board acted to remove Alessio from his position.