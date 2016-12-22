Christmas with Alex D'Acol: Accies ace on Brazil's traditions

The striker talks about the importance of religion and family in Brazil's festive celebrations.

<img src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5258150794001-christmas-traditions-with-alex-d-acol.jpg" />

Nobody puts on a party quite like Brazil and Christmas is no exception.

The most popular religious holiday of the year, the festive season is all about family and religion for Alex D'Acol and his fellow countrymen.

The Hamilton Accies striker spoke to STV about his annual traditions and why he has to watch the clock during Christmas and New Year.

So what does he miss most about Christmas in the São Paulo region and what is it that causes the most tension in a Brazilian household?