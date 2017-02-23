Watch Man City v Monaco thriller and all 19 Champions League goals

Catch all the best strikes, saves and moments from the round of 16.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5333859127001-champions-league-highlights-man-city-5-3-monaco.jpg" />

The Champions League's most consistent coach met Europe's hottest attack and the result was spectacular as Manchester City and Monaco put on a thrilling show.

Falcao and Sergio Aguero put on a masterclass in forward play as the hosts ran out 5-3 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid traded six strikes while Sevilla continued their fine recent European record when they took on Leicester City.

And the Old Lady Juventus did enough to take an advantage away from their trip to Portugal.

Watch all 19 goals here.

Man City 5-3 Monaco

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5333859127001-champions-league-highlights-man-city-5-3-monaco.jpg" />

Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5333850952001-champions-league-highlights-bayer-leverkusen-2-4-atletico-madrid.jpg" />

Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5333856317001-champions-league-highlights-sevilla-2-1-leicester.jpg" />

Porto 0-2 Juventus