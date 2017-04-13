Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score his 100th European goal

The Portuguese forward ensured Madrid left Germany with a vital away win.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th European goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat 10 man Bayern Munich in Germany. The Portuguese forward became the first man to reach the 100 goal milestone in the Champions League, after appearing in 143 games.

Arturo Vidal put the Germans 1-0 up in the first half before Ronaldo scored two second half goals to put Madrid in the driving seat after Javi Martinez was sent off for Munich on the hour mark.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Monaco

Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Monaco secured a vital away win in Dortmund in the rescheduled fixture. Mbappe netted inside 20 minutes before an own goal by Sven Bender made it 2-0 at half time. Dembele pulled one back for Dortmund before Mbappe scored his second to regain the two goal lead.

Shingi Kagawa scored late on to make it 3-2, giving Dortmund some hope as they head to Monaco for the second leg.

Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

A Paulo Dybala double ensured Juventus took a massive step towards the semi-finals after a commanding win over Barcelona in Turin. Two goals in the first half by the Argentine gave the Italians a commanding lead before Chiellini's first Champions League goal since 2009 made it 3-0.

Juventus will have to remain focused as they head to the Nou Camp, after Barcelona's stunning fightback against PSG in the last round.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

An Antoine Griezmann penalty was enough to see off Premier League champions Leicester and edge Atletico closer to a semi final place. In a game Atletico dominated, Koke hit the bar in the first four minutes as Leicester struggled to keep themselves in the contest.

Leicester will welcome Atletico Madrid to the King Power in the second leg knowing an improved performance is needed to keep their Champions League hopes alive.