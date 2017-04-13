  • STV
  • MySTV

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score his 100th European goal

STV

The Portuguese forward ensured Madrid left Germany with a vital away win.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th European goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat 10 man Bayern Munich in Germany. The Portuguese forward became the first man to reach the 100 goal milestone in the Champions League, after appearing in 143 games.

Arturo Vidal put the Germans 1-0 up in the first half before Ronaldo scored two second half goals to put Madrid in the driving seat after Javi Martinez was sent off for Munich on the hour mark.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Monaco

Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Monaco secured a vital away win in Dortmund in the rescheduled fixture. Mbappe netted inside 20 minutes before an own goal by Sven Bender made it 2-0 at half time. Dembele pulled one back for Dortmund before Mbappe scored his second to regain the two goal lead.

Shingi Kagawa scored late on to make it 3-2, giving Dortmund some hope as they head to Monaco for the second leg.

Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

A Paulo Dybala double ensured Juventus took a massive step towards the semi-finals after a commanding win over Barcelona in Turin. Two goals in the first half by the Argentine gave the Italians a commanding lead before Chiellini's first Champions League goal since 2009 made it 3-0.

Juventus will have to remain focused as they head to the Nou Camp, after Barcelona's stunning fightback against PSG in the last round.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

An Antoine Griezmann penalty was enough to see off Premier League champions Leicester and edge Atletico closer to a semi final place. In a game Atletico dominated, Koke hit the bar in the first four minutes as Leicester struggled to keep themselves in the contest.

Leicester will welcome Atletico Madrid to the King Power in the second leg knowing an improved performance is needed to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.