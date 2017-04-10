Sergio García beats Justin Rose in Masters play-off

Spaniard picked up his first Major with win at Augusta National in Georgia.

Masters: Spaniard won play-off against Englishman. AP

Justin Rose lost out to Sergio García in a thrilling duel as the Spaniard won his first major title at the Masters after a play-off at Augusta National.

García claimed the green jacket on the first hole of the play-off, sparking wild celebrations.

Rose overturned an early three-stroke deficit to lead by a shot after 16 holes, but bogeyed the 17th and then failed to convert a birdie attempt from seven feet on the last.

That left Garcia with a putt to win his first major title at the 74th attempt, but missed from five feet, leaving both on nine under par heading into the play-off.

The players returned to the 18th and Rose was unable to save par after pushing his drive into the trees and hitting a poor recovery, but Garcia finished an unforgettable day in style by holing from 12 feet for birdie.