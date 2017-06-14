Rory McIlroy confirmed to play Scottish Open in summer

The four-time major champion will be in the field at Dundonald Links next month.

Rory McIlroy: World number two will play Scottish Open before Open Championship. SNS Group

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will take part in the Scottish Open this summer.

The Northern Irishman has confirmed he will be join Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Alex Noran at Dundonald Links next month.

After suffering a rib injury during his latest season, the 28-year-old is preparing for the US Open this week.

The world number two will play three tournaments in a row - the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation and the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, followed by the Open Championship.

He said: "I'm going to play Scottish, so I'm going to play Irish, Scottish and the Open.

"That's a great run of three weeks of links golf and will be a great way to get ready for the Open. I'm excited about that run and to be able to play a lot of links golf in that short time frame.

"Having had such stop-start season with the injury means I need to and really want to play golf.

"One thing you realise when you are injured is how much you want to play and miss playing and I need to play in events to get some momentum and hopefully knock off a couple of really big wins over the summer."

This year's tournament will run from July 13-16 at Dundonald Links.

Tickets can be purchased at www.aamscottishopen.com/tickets

