Cabrera Bello: I played round of my life to win Scottish Open 

Spaniard secured his first victory in five years after play-off win at Dundonald.

Patience: Rafael Cabrera Bello won his first title since 2012. SNS

Rafael Cabrera Bello said he played the best golf of his life to win the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

The Spaniard defeated England's Callum Shinkwin in a play-off after a thrilling final round in Ayrshire.

Cabrera Bello's 64 on Sunday set a new course record before he held in his nerve during sudden death on the 18th to claim his first title since 2012.

"Obviously I'm extremely happy," said Cabrera Bello, who qualified for the 2016 Ryder Cup without winning an event, but claimed two and a half points from his three matches at Hazeltine.

"I've won before and I have been up there so many, many times and things have not really worked out for myself. I was starting to feel a little pressure every time I was up there contending.

"Today I truly believed that it could be my day. I just tried to stay one shot at a time, just waiting for things to come to me and obviously I'm very, very pleased with the entire week. Each day has had its goal and today was just like the cherry on top of the cake.

"Winning again, it's an unbelievable feeling. I think I was overdue. I'm very happy to have gotten that third win, finally.

"I feel that I played some of the best golf of my life today."