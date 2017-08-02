Early start as Catriona Matthew aims for second Open title

The Scottish legend is looking to claim victory on home soil at Kingsbarns in Fife.

Catriona Matthew: The 2009 champion will start at 7.25am.

The Scot will start her opening round at 7.25am at Kingsbarns in Fife alongside Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and amateur Leona Maguire.

The 2009 champion has high hopes ahead of the tournament on home soil as she pits her wits against the world's best.

Reigning champion Ariya Juntanugarn will head out in the afternoon alongside American star Lexi Thompson and So Yeong Ryu.

Scottish Open winner Lee Mi Hyang has been grouped with fellow South Korean Lee Jeong Eun as well as Jacqui Concolino from the USA.

Scotland's Sally Watson will lead off the morning starters alongside USA's Cydney Clanton and Austria's Christine Wolf, while one of the most popular morning pairings could be the trio of Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Michelle Wie.