Costantino Rocca attempts to recreate 1995 wonder putt
Could history repeat itself when the golfer visited the Old Course in St Andrews?
It remains one of the most famous golf strokes in the game's history.
Costantino Rocca sunk a sensational 50-foot putt at St Andrews to force a play-off at the 1995 Open Championship.
On Monday, he returned to the Old Course in a bid to recreate history.
And perhaps he'll get another chance when he plays there in the Senior Open Championship at the end of July.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.