Costantino Rocca attempts to recreate 1995 wonder putt

Could history repeat itself when the golfer visited the Old Course in St Andrews?

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5775211718001-fore.jpg" />

It remains one of the most famous golf strokes in the game's history.

Costantino Rocca sunk a sensational 50-foot putt at St Andrews to force a play-off at the 1995 Open Championship.

On Monday, he returned to the Old Course in a bid to recreate history.

And perhaps he'll get another chance when he plays there in the Senior Open Championship at the end of July.

