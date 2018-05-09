Tiger Woods confirms entry for The Open at Carnoustie

The American golf star will bid to win his fourth Claret Jug at the 147th Open.

Tiger Woods will return to Carnoustie for the first time since 2007. SNS

Tiger Woods will bid to win his fourth Claret Jug at the 147th Open at Carnoustie.

The American golf star has confirmed plans to enter The Open for the 20th time when the competition takes place from July 15-22 at the Angus links course.

Woods has held aloft the Claret Jug on three occasions, having won the trophy at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 and at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

The 42-year-old has been absent from The Open since missing the cut in 2015, however, and only recently returned to tour action after a significant layoff due to a back injury.

He finished three under at the Masters last month and has now declared plans to take in another major at Carnoustie, having last appeared in Angus in 2007.

