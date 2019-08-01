Former Ryder Cup golfer Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

Brand won eight titles on the European Tour and helped Europe win the coveted prize twice.

Gordon Brand Jr: Represented Europe twice. SNS

Scottish two-time Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr has died at the age of 60.

Brand followed in the footsteps of his father Gordon Brand Sr, who was a club professional from Bristol, turning professional in 1981.

He won eight titles on the European Tour, the last of them in 1993, finishing in the top ten on the order of merit six times, and helped Europe lift the Ryder Cup in 1987 and 1989.

The 1987 triumph represented a historic first victory for Europe on American soil at Muirfield Village in Ohio, while the cup was retained after a 14-14 tie at the Belfry two years later.

A tweet from the European Senior Tour announced the news, saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."

Sam Torrance, Brand's Ryder Cup playing partner at the Belfry, expressed his sadness at the news, saying on Twitter: "Heart broken to hear of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr one of my dearest friends for over 40 years, I will miss you RIP."

Brand won two senior tour titles and made his most recent appearance at the Swiss Open last month.

He appeared in The Open 18 times, most recently in 2001, with his best performance being a tie for fifth in 1992. He commentated for The Open Radio at this year's event less than two weeks ago.

His only appearance at a major outside of the UK came at the US Open in 1994, when he finished in a tie for 39th.

Brand was born in Kirkcaldy and represented Scotland internationally but lived in Bristol.