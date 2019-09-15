Europe win Solheim Cup beating USA 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles

Team Europe, captained by Scotswoman Catriona Matthew, took home the trophy.

Captain: Catriona Matthew celebrating victory. SNS

Europe have won the Solheim Cup by beating the United States at Gleneagles.

Team Europe, captained by Scotswoman Catriona Matthew, took home the trophy after winning the game by 14.5 to 13.5.

Anna Nordqvist kept European hopes alive with a 4&3 win over Morgan Pressel in the bottom match and Bronte Law then holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 16th to edge ahead of Ally McDonald.

A par on the 17th was enough to secure the win and leave the outcome in the hands of Suzann Pettersen and Marina Alex on the 18th.

Pettersen, a controversial wild card after playing just four times since November 2017, hit a superb approach to six feet and after Alex missed from twice the distance, the 38-year-old amazingly held her nerve to hole the winning putt and spark jubilant scenes.

United States looked set for the victory by needing just half a point from the last three matches to retain the trophy.

But Europe fought back to secure the win.

