Colin Montgomerie wins senior title after play-off

Montgomerie claimed his seventh senior title. SNS Group

Colin Montgomerie won his seventh senior title after clinching the Invesco QQQ Championship in a play-off.

The Scot saw off a challenge from Bernhard Langer after the German took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.

Montgomerie, 56, then two-putted for victory in California after recording a tournament record nine under during the regulation 18 holes.

"How often does that happen with Bernhard?" Montgomerie said. "I felt for him in that bunker there. It was on the upslope there.

"The downslope was awful. Look how deep that is. It's big hole. Unfortunate for Bernhard."

