Catriona Matthew to captain Europe in second Solheim Cup

STV

The 50-year-old Scot led her side to victory over the United States earlier this year.

Catriona Matthew: Going for a double.
Catriona Matthew: Going for a double.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on Thursday.

The 50-year-old from Edinburgh successfully led her side to victory over the United States during this year's event at Gleneagles and will now look to make it a double at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio in two years' time.

Matthew was back at the Perthshire scene of September's triumph for the announcement of her re-appointment.

Team Europe claimed a 14.5-13.5 victory over the Americans and Matthew will now attempt to become Europe's first multiple Solheim Cup-winning captain.

She said: "Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better.

"It's always harder to win on US soil, but I'm honoured to be tasked with the mission. I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on US soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what's possible.

"The American team played extremely well at Gleneagles, but what we accomplished this year and what it meant to people all around the world will serve as further motivation.

"I'm excited to get down to business, build the next team and see what Europe is capable of at Inverness Club. It's a very Scottish name, so I'm hoping that's a good omen!

"Anyone who witnessed the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland can be left in no doubt that it was an outstanding international event which set a new benchmark for women's golf.

"But this is the beginning of a new, two-year journey, so I'm going to gather all my experience, take it forward and do my best to bring the trophy home to Europe again in 2021."

Matthew, who has 11 professional tournament victories to her name, made her Solheim Cup debut in 1998 and played for Europe nine times in the competition.

She has been instrumental in four Solheim Cup victories, three times as a competitor, in 2003, 2011 and 2013, and as the winning captain in 2019.

"I'm very pleased Catriona has agreed to captain the European Solheim Cup team in 2021 at Inverness Club," said John Solheim, PING chairman & CEO. "The leadership she showed in Gleneagles played a significant role in her team's thrilling victory.

"She created a very cohesive team that had tremendous belief and confidence in their ability to win matches when it mattered most. Bringing that winning experience to America under her guidance will serve the European team very well as they set out to successfully defend the Solheim Cup."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.