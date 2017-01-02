Anderson: Winning third PDC title would be 'astonishing'

The Scot will face Michael Van Gerwen in the final of the PDC World Championship.

Showdown: The Scots faces Michael Van Gerwen. SNS Group

Gary Anderson says winning a third straight PDC World Championship title would be "an astonishing achievement."

The Scot will face Michael Van Gerwen in the competition's final and is looking to write his name into the history books with another triumph.

Anderson made it 17 wins in a row at Alexandra Palace when he beat Peter Wright 6-3 in the other semi-final and he will be looking for a third straight title.

Anderson finished with a 103.45 three-dart average, had four ton-plus checkouts and 15 maximums.

"I'm just glad to get over the winning line," he said.

"It would be an astonishing achievement. I'm still going and I don't want to give the title up."

Number one Van Gerwen expects he will have to reproduce the standard used to beat Raymond van Barneveld when he faces Anderson.

He told Sky Sports: "What can I say? It was a phenomenal performance from myself but also Raymond made me play this way. I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to win.

"Everything is possible for me now. Everyone knows I only have one goal and that's to hold the trophy in the air. It's Anderson in the final for me and he's a very good darts player and I'll probably have to do the same to beat him.

"For the audience and everyone everywhere, in Great Britain and in Holland I think it's the final to dream of."