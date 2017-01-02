  • STV
  • MySTV

Anderson: Winning third PDC title would be 'astonishing'

STV

The Scot will face Michael Van Gerwen in the final of the PDC World Championship.

Showdown: The Scots faces Michael Van Gerwen.
Showdown: The Scots faces Michael Van Gerwen. SNS Group

Gary Anderson says winning a third straight PDC World Championship title would be "an astonishing achievement."

The Scot will face Michael Van Gerwen in the competition's final and is looking to write his name into the history books with another triumph.

Anderson made it 17 wins in a row at Alexandra Palace when he beat Peter Wright 6-3 in the other semi-final and he will be looking for a third straight title.

Anderson finished with a 103.45 three-dart average, had four ton-plus checkouts and 15 maximums.

"I'm just glad to get over the winning line," he said.

"It would be an astonishing achievement. I'm still going and I don't want to give the title up."

Number one Van Gerwen expects he will have to reproduce the standard used to beat Raymond van Barneveld when he faces Anderson.

He told Sky Sports: "What can I say? It was a phenomenal performance from myself but also Raymond made me play this way. I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to win.

"Everything is possible for me now. Everyone knows I only have one goal and that's to hold the trophy in the air. It's Anderson in the final for me and he's a very good darts player and I'll probably have to do the same to beat him.

"For the audience and everyone everywhere, in Great Britain and in Holland I think it's the final to dream of."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.