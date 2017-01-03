Gary Anderson admits better player won PDC World Darts final

The Scot was beaten by Michael van Gerwen in Monday's final at Alexandra Palace.

Champion: Michael Van Gerwen defeated the Scot in the final. PA

Gary Anderson admitted that the better player had won after losing his PDC World Championship title to Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutchman produced another stunning performance to see off two-time champion Anderson 7-3 and claim his 26th title in a dominant 12 months.

The win saw Anderson's streak as champion come to an end, but the Scot was quick to praise his opponent for an astonishing performance.

He said: "This boy will be quite good! It's been a walk in the park for him, and tonight was no different.

"(It was) well deserved, if anyone was going to win it, it was going to be Michael.

"At 2-2 I just dropped a bit, and if you do that you're going to get punished and the boy did that."

Van Gerwen admitted his relief at ending a two-year wait to reclaim the PDC World Championship title.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm a really happy man at the moment. I fought all year for this, and won all the majors and made the clean sweep.

"This is the most important one of the year and everyone knows that.

"I'm really glad I did it today at the right moment. I did what I had to do because Gary is a phenomenal player and all the credit to him."