Laura Muir 'delighted' to set new British 5000m indoor record

The 23-year-old Scottish athlete beat Liz McColgan's record at the Miler Meet in Glasgow.

Laura Muir: Runner smashed 25-year record. Bobby Gavin

Laura Muir expressed her delight after breaking Liz McColgan's British indoor 5000 metres record.

The 23-year-old Scottish athlete ran a time of 14 minutes 49.12 seconds to smash McColgan's record, which had stood for 25 years.

In addition to the individual accolade, the time ensures Muir will compete at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade later this year.

"I am delighted to get it and it is nice to know now where I am at in terms of the 5000m," Muir said.

"I kept looking at the times, and my coach Andy Young was shouting them out, but I tried not to look at the number of laps remaining.

"I kept my focus on three minutes per one kilometre, thinking the last one would take care of itself, and those tactics paid off.

"I've been in South Africa for training and the sessions there and since we came back were at PB times for 5000m so I felt good going into tonight's race."