Laura Muir's record confirmed despite Liz McColgan questions

British Athletics have said that the 23-year old's British Indoor 5k record stands.

Valid: Muir's record time will stand. Bobby Gavin

British Athletics have confirmed that Laura Muir's British indoor 5000 metres record will stand, despite former record holder Liz McColgan questioning the feat.

Muir ran a time of 14 minutes 49.12 seconds at the Glasgow Miler Meet on Wednesday to smash McColgan's record, which had stood for 25 years.

However, McColgan later took to Twitter to query whether the race met the criteria required to stand as an official record.

"Will Laura Muir run last night stand as was a mixed 3-5k race and only Laura ran the 5k?" she asked. "Was there doping control to ratify record?"

A spokesman for British Athletics told STV that the race was regarded as official and that "the time will undergo ratification but is expected to be confirmed".

The 23-year-old Scottish athlete ran a time of 14 minutes 49.12 seconds to smash McColgan's record, which had stood for 25 years.



In addition to the individual accolade, the time ensures Muir will compete at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade later this year.

"I am delighted to get it and it is nice to know now where I am at in terms of the 5000m," Muir said.

"I kept looking at the times, and my coach Andy Young was shouting them out, but I tried not to look at the number of laps remaining.

"I kept my focus on three minutes per one kilometre, thinking the last one would take care of itself, and those tactics paid off.

"I've been in South Africa for training and the sessions there and since we came back were at PB times for 5000m so I felt good going into tonight's race."