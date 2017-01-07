  • STV
  • MySTV

Mo Farah reflects on 'hard day at office' at Edinburgh race

PA

The four-time Olympic champion suffered the rare experience of being upstaged.

Disappointment: Mo Farah finished a lowly seventh.
Disappointment: Mo Farah finished a lowly seventh. SNS Group

Mo Farah was left to reflect on a "hard day at the office" after his first race as 'Sir Mo' ended in a disappointing seventh-placed finish at the Great Edinburgh International XCountry.

The four-time Olympic champion, knighted in the New Year Honours, suffered the rare experience of being upstaged by a fellow Briton, Callum Hawkins, who was pipped on the line by American Leonard Korir.

Scot Hawkins, who led for much of the route before being overhauled in the closing metres, finished the eight kilometres course in Holyrood Park in 24 minutes and four seconds, one second behind Korir. A below-par Farah struggled and trailed home in 24mins 49secs, having battled through the field after lying 16th at one stage.

It was the first time a Briton had beaten Farah in a race since his third-placed finish over 100m in the competition Superstars in November 2012, when he lost to heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and high jumper Robbie Grabarz.

Saturday's race was almost certainly Farah's farewell to cross country and he admitted afterwards he was behind schedule in his preparations for the final track season of his career.

"It's a hard day at the office, it's not what I wanted, but it's where I am," said the 33-year-old, who will bid to defend his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles at August's World Championships in London before turning his attention to the marathon.

He added to BBC Sport: "I've got a quite a lot of work to do. I'm definitely a little bit behind. The last bit of training hasn't gone as well as I wanted. But I wanted to come out here and represent my country and help the guys.

"I've got a great team behind me, so I'm looking forward to 2017."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.