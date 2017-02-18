Muir sets 1000m British record at Indoor Grand Prix

The 23-year-old beat Kelly Holmes' record by almost a second in Birmingham.

Scotland's Laura Muir has set a new British record in the 1,000 metres after winning in Birmingham in two minutes 31.93 seconds.

The 23-year-old stormed to victory at the Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday to beat Kelly Holmes' previous record by almost a second.

Muir beat Kate Grace and Sanne Verstegen into second and third respectively in the second fastest 1,000 metres of all time.

"I am delighted. I wanted to come away with a win on home soil but to break Kelly's record, I'm so chuffed," Muir told BBC Sport after her win.

"The crowd were huge, I couldn't hear myself breathing they were so loud.

"It is every athlete's dream to be injury free and running as well as I am. I'm in the best shape I can be so I'm hoping to win some medals in Belgrade."