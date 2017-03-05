Laura Muir becomes double European champion with 3000m win

Eilish McColgan took bronze at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Champion: Muir added 3000m gold to her 1500m victory. PA

Laura Muir has become a double champions at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade, adding a 3000m gold medal to her 1500m victory.

Muir took gold in the 1500m on Saturday, setting a new British record and followed up on that success by leading the field in the 3000m, breaking the Championship record with a time of 8:35.67.

The 23-year old won by over eight seconds ahead of Turkey's Yasemin Can.

Eilish McColgan also enjoyed success, overtaking Maureen Koster in the last 200m to take bronze with a time of 8:47.43.