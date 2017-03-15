Watch the Cheltenham Festival live on STV and STV Player

Full coverage of one of the biggest events on the racing calendar available on air and online.

Competition: Cheltenham has some of the world's best Grade I racing. PA

And they're off! Tune into STV or the STV Player as racing presenter Ed Chamberlin, legendary former jockey AP McCoy and expert Luke Harvey present live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.

It is the biggest event in the National Hunt calendar, the equivalent of football's World Cup for jump racing, and you can enjoy every moment of the action on STV.

We have already seen a thrilling Champion Hurdle, won by Buveur D'Air, and Friday will bring the Cheltenham Gold Cup, known as the Blue Riband of jump racing and the most valuable non-handicap chase in Britain.

Saddle up and watch live coverage from each day from 1pm till Friday, March 17, on STV and STV Player.